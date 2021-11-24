Robert G. Hamilton, 85, formerly of Philadelphia, Rimersburg and Pittsburgh, died the evening of Monday, November 22, 2021 at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.

Born in Montreal, Quebec on November 22, 1936, he was the son of the late Arthur Willard and Phyllis Anderson Hamilton.

He obtained a Master’s Degree in Clinical Psychology.

He was a bronze artist, mostly doing statues and photography. He was an artist with a passion for life and performance.

Swimming and Yoga were favorite pastimes of his.

Those surviving are his brother, Bruce Hamilton; a nephew, Jamie Hamilton; his former wife, Mary Hamilton; as well as several cousins and many second cousins.

His parents preceded him in death.

Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA. has been entrusted with the final arrangements for Mr. Hamilton.

Interment will be in New Brunswick, Canada.

