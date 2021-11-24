 

Say What?!: Class Ring Unearthed in Utah After Being Lost for 70 Years

Wednesday, November 24, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Class-ring-unearthed-in-Utah-after-being-lost-for-70-yearsUTAH – A Utah man using his metal detector in the yard of an abandoned home found a class ring that was lost 70 years earlier — and the owner is still alive.

Kelly Stewart said he was using his metal detector in the yard of the house near his home in Richfield in February 2019, when he found the 10-karat gold Colorado School of Mines class ring from 1943.

Read the full story here.


