Sherry E. Rhoads, 69, formerly of Franklin, passed away at the Oil City Health Care and Rehabilitation Center on November 22nd, 2021.

Born in Franklin, PA on March 1st, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Donald and Arlene (Stroup) Hoover.

Sherry graduated from Franklin Area High School and she went on to get her Licensed Practical Nurse license through the Venango County Vo-Tech.

On December 27, 1969, she married the love of her life, Gary Rhoads who survives her.

Through the years, Sherry held several office positions within numerous churches in the community. She also was a Sunday School Teacher for 20+ years. Most recently, she was a valued member of the Community Church of God in Cooperstown.

Sherry also was an Assistant District Commissioner for the Boy Scouts of America for 30+ years where she earned several awards with the highest being the Silver Beaver award. She also was a certified ceramics instructor and taught classes out of her home for several years.

Left to cherish her memory along with her husband, Gary are her children, Shawn Rhoads and his fiancee, Beth Dunkle, and Leah Rice and her husband, Bill, all of Franklin; and her beloved grandchildren, Jade Rhoads, currently attending Thiel College, Devin Rhoads, Emily Rice, Declan Rhoads and Nian Rhoads all of Franklin. She is further survived by her several half siblings.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-father, Harry Baker, whom she loved very much.

Friends and family are invited to visit the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin on Friday, November 26, 2021 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm and 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

Funeral services for Sherry will be held on Saturday, November 27th, 2021 at 1 pm with Pastor Philip Williams, pastor of Community Church of God in Cooperstown, officiating.

Sherry will be laid to rest in Lupher Chapel Cemetery.

The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Sherry’s memory to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main Street, Seneca, PA 16346.

To send cards, flowers, online condolences, or for general information, friends and family are invited to visit www.gardinierwarrenfh.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.