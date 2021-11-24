SPONSORED: Opening for Production Supervisor at Colony Homes
Wednesday, November 24, 2021 @ 12:11 AM
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Colony Homes, a division of The Commodore Corporation, an industry leader in manufactured and modular housing is seeking dedicated individuals for production supervisor.
Job Summary:
– Supervises multiple production departments to maintain efficiency
– Works with other supervisors to ensure optimal productivity
– Competitive salary and benefits are available.
Qualifications:
– Proven leadership experience
– Management skills
– Time Management
– Some construction knowledge helpful
Apply in person at their Paint Boulevard Shippenville location today!
