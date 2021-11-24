SPONSORED: Opening for Production Supervisor at Colony Homes

 

Wednesday, November 24, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

colony homesSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Colony Homes, a division of The Commodore Corporation, an industry leader in manufactured and modular housing is seeking dedicated individuals for production supervisor.

Job Summary:

– Supervises multiple production departments to maintain efficiency
– Works with other supervisors to ensure optimal productivity

– Competitive salary and benefits are available.

Qualifications:

– Proven leadership experience
– Management skills
– Time Management
– Some construction knowledge helpful

Apply in person at their Paint Boulevard Shippenville location today!


