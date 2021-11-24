State Police Investigating Hit-and-Run Crash on Route 338

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened on State Route 338 on Saturday morning.

According to police, around 7:28 a.m. on November 20, the accident happened on State Route 338 just north of Twin Church Road, in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2007 Nissan Maxima was traveling south on Route 338 when it crossed over the oncoming lane and went off the left side of the roadway. The vehicle then crossed back across both lanes, went off the right side of the road, rolled onto its driver’s side, and struck a culvert before coming to a rest on the culvert facing north.

