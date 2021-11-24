 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

State Police Investigating Hit-and-Run Crash on Route 338

Wednesday, November 24, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-car-woodsBEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened on State Route 338 on Saturday morning.

According to police, around 7:28 a.m. on November 20, the accident happened on State Route 338 just north of Twin Church Road, in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2007 Nissan Maxima was traveling south on Route 338 when it crossed over the oncoming lane and went off the left side of the roadway. The vehicle then crossed back across both lanes, went off the right side of the road, rolled onto its driver’s side, and struck a culvert before coming to a rest on the culvert facing north.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.