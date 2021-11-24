Wolf Administration: $1.73 Million Investment in Roadway Enhancements Will Support Joy Cone Expansion in Mercer County, Create 90 Jobs

 

Wednesday, November 24, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

DCED Secretary Dennis DavinHARRISBURG, Pa. – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis Davin on Tuesday announced the approval of $1.73 million in new funding for transportation infrastructure improvements in Hermitage, Mercer County, to support the continued plant expansion of food processing manufacturer Joy Cone and the creation of 90 jobs.

(Pictured: Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis Davin)

“This investment is helping to create jobs and boost the economy by supporting the needs of a growing business,” said Sec. Davin. “Improving the main access areas to Joy Cone’s facility will better serve the company’s employees and residents while allowing this manufacturer to continue to thrive in Mercer County.”

The City of Hermitage was approved for up to $1.73 million in Transportation Infrastructure Investment Funds (TIIF) to make road improvements to SR 18 and Lamor Road (SR 3020), which are key access points for the manufacturing plant. The transportation infrastructure enhancements will improve truck access, operational efficiencies, and safety.

Additionally, the company’s Land Development Plan for a 200,000-square-foot addition was recently approved by the Hermitage Board of Commissioners, including an investment of $30 million into the expansion and the creation of an additional 90 new jobs.

“This investment shows how transportation and our economy work hand-in-hand to support jobs and our quality of life,” Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Yassmin Gramian said. “We are expanding on other investments PennDOT has made in the area to safely move people and goods while supporting the community.”

The TIIF funding follows an early 2020 announcement by Governor Tom Wolf that his Governor’s Action Team worked with Joy Cone to support its expanding operations, bringing more than 400 full-time jobs to the region by 2023.

The Transportation Infrastructure Investment Fund program is administered in cooperation with DCED and PennDOT.


