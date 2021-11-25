A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Thanksgiving Day – Showers, mainly after 11am. High near 44. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – Rain showers before 2am, then rain, possibly mixed with snow showers. Low around 28. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday – Snow showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Friday Night – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. West wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – A chance of rain and snow showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night – A chance of snow showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.

