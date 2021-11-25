BHS Clarion Ugly Christmas Sweater Parade Bringing Excitement This Christmas Season
CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry is hosting an “Ugly Christmas Sweater Parade” on Saturday, December 4, sponsored by BHS Clarion Hospital.
Santa Claus is also expected to arrive on Saturday evening!
The parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. and travel west on Main Street to the courthouse parking lot. Units will then disembark and head for the gazebo.
Santa will make his way to the gazebo to visit with each of the children.
There will also be cookies and milk for everyone. Cookies are being donated by McDonald’s, Subway, and Wendy’s; milk is being donated by Schneider’s Dairy.
At this time, there are almost 30 units registered. This is the largest Christmas Parade that Clarion has seen in over a decade.
The following units are participating:
BHS – Clarion Hospital
C93 Radio
Clarion County Economic Development Corporation
Clarion “Cool Kats”
Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry Board President Kim Titley
Clarion Area High School Band
Clarion Blueprint Committee
Clarion Borough Council
Clarion Fire & Hose Co #1
Clarion Singers
Clarion University Eaglettes Dance Team
Clarion Venango Dairy Princess
Clarion Volleyball Team STATE CHAMPIONS
Clarion-Limestone Marching Band
Delta Zeta
Destination Downtown Clarion
H&R Block
Husted’s Plumbing & Heating and Crafty Creations by Ruthie
Jefferson County Head Start/C-L-Clarion 2 Classroom
Pine Creek K9 Search Unit
Piney Rail Riders ATV/UTV Club
Small Business Development Center
SPC Ross A. McGinnis VFW Auxiliary #2145
Strattanville Fire Department
United States Postal Service – Clarion
Zeta Tau Alpha
The deadline to register is 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 1. If you’d like to register, please stop by the Clarion Area Chamber at 650 Main Street or call 814-226-9161.
Check the Clarion Area Chamber Facebook page for updates as they develop. For more information, email [email protected]
