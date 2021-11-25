BHS Clarion Ugly Christmas Sweater Parade Bringing Excitement This Christmas Season

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry is hosting an “Ugly Christmas Sweater Parade” on Saturday, December 4, sponsored by BHS Clarion Hospital.

Santa Claus is also expected to arrive on Saturday evening!

The parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. and travel west on Main Street to the courthouse parking lot. Units will then disembark and head for the gazebo.

Santa will make his way to the gazebo to visit with each of the children.

There will also be cookies and milk for everyone. Cookies are being donated by McDonald’s, Subway, and Wendy’s; milk is being donated by Schneider’s Dairy.

At this time, there are almost 30 units registered. This is the largest Christmas Parade that Clarion has seen in over a decade.

The following units are participating:

BHS – Clarion Hospital

C93 Radio

Clarion County Economic Development Corporation

Clarion “Cool Kats”

Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry Board President Kim Titley

Clarion Area High School Band

Clarion Blueprint Committee

Clarion Borough Council

Clarion Fire & Hose Co #1

Clarion Singers

Clarion University Eaglettes Dance Team

Clarion Venango Dairy Princess

Clarion Volleyball Team STATE CHAMPIONS

Clarion-Limestone Marching Band

Delta Zeta

Destination Downtown Clarion

H&R Block

Husted’s Plumbing & Heating and Crafty Creations by Ruthie

Jefferson County Head Start/C-L-Clarion 2 Classroom

Pine Creek K9 Search Unit

Piney Rail Riders ATV/UTV Club

Small Business Development Center

SPC Ross A. McGinnis VFW Auxiliary #2145

Strattanville Fire Department

United States Postal Service – Clarion

Zeta Tau Alpha

The deadline to register is 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 1. If you’d like to register, please stop by the Clarion Area Chamber at 650 Main Street or call 814-226-9161.

Check the Clarion Area Chamber Facebook page for updates as they develop. For more information, email [email protected]

