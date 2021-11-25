Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Honey-Thyme Butternut Squash

This golden, honey-sweetened squash is just as hearty and comforting as your favorite potato dish!

Ingredients

1 large butternut squash (about 5 pounds), peeled and cubed

1/4 cup butter, cubed



3 tablespoons half-and-half cream2 tablespoons honey2 teaspoons dried parsley flakes1/2 teaspoon salt1/8 teaspoon dried thyme1/8 teaspoon coarsely ground pepper

Directions

-In a large saucepan, bring 1 in. of water to a boil. Add squash; cover and cook for 10 to 15 minutes or until tender.

-Drain. Mash squash with the remaining ingredients.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.