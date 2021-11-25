Ross A. McGinnis VFW Post and Auxiliary Announce Patriot’s Pen Essay Contest Winners

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion VFW has announced that Kiara Phillips, an 8th grade student from Keystone Jr./Sr. High School, is the first-place winner of the VFW’s 2021-22 Patriot’s Pen Youth Essay Contest.

Kiara wrote her winning essay based on this year’s theme: “How Can I Be A Good American?”

The second-place winner was Emily Pfaff and the third-place winner was Ryleigh Dittman, both are also 8th-grade students at Keystone High School.

The VFW enacted the Patriot’s Pen youth essay competition in 1995 as a way to encourage young minds to examine America’s history, along with their own experiences in modern American society while improving their writing skills.

The contest is a worldwide competition that gives students in grades 6, 7, and 8 the opportunity to write a 300- to 400-word theme-based essay expressing their views on democracy while competing for worthwhile awards and prizes.

There were 38 entries submitted to Clarion VFW this year. All Clarion County schools are included at the local level.

Kiara and Emily will have their essays forwarded to the district level for further competition. At the district level, they will have the opportunity to move on to the state and national level for individual awards ranging from $500.00 to $5,000.00.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.