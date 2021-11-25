SPONSORED: Stop In at Redbank Chevrolet to Pick Up Your New or Pre-Owned Vehicle!

 

Thursday, November 25, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Redbank ChevroletNEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Ask a member of Redbank Chevrolet’s sales team about their new pickups and pre-owned vehicles on display at their dealership in New Bethlehem!

(Photo above by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Redbank Chevrolet is receiving more inventory, so be sure to check their website:
www.redbankchevrolet.com

If you don’t see the vehicle you’re looking for, contact Jody, Ben, or Wylie about submitting a sold order.

HOLIDAY HOURS:

Thanksgiving Day: CLOSED
Black Friday – regular hours: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Monday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

For Redbank Chevrolet’s regular hours, follow click here.


NEW 2022 CHEVROLET EQUINOX

AWD Premier

REDBANK CHEVY SALE PRICE: $38,160



29095714858x640CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION


NEW 2021 CHEVROLET BLAZER

LT AWD

REDBANK CHEVY SALE PRICE: $36,695

29120743608x640CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION


NEW 2022 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 3500HD

Double Cab Long Box 2-Wheel Drive LT

REDBANK CHEVY SALE PRICE: $61,315


29091187915x640CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION


NEW 2022 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 LTD

Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive Custom Trail Boss

REDBANK CHEVY SALE PRICE: $53,485


29077004915x640CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION


Redbank Chevrolet’s Sales Team

1M9A0633_team copy copy (1)

(Pictured above: Redbank Chevrolet’s Sales Team – Back, left to right: Ben Kundick, Jr., Jody Britton, and Wylie Miller. Front, left to right: Alisha Kessler and Kristen Hindman. Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)


CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED 2019 CHEVROLET BLAZER

REDBANK CHEVY SALE PRICE: $38,990
Mileage: 7,772

28796145650x640CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION


PRE-OWNED 2019 JEEP CHEROKEE Overland

REDBANK CHEVY SALE PRICE: $34,990
Mileage: 11,228

29049938763x640CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION


CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED 2018 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500

LT All Star Edition

REDBANK CHEVY SALE PRICE: $36,990
Mileage: 28,919

28134763331x640 (1)CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION


NEW 2021 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500

Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive LTZ

REDBANK CHEVY SALE PRICE: $55,265


28979427431x640 (1)CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION


CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED 2019 CHEVROLET EQUINOX
LT

REDBANK CHEVY SALE PRICE: $25,990
Mileage: 32,053


28485937089x640 (1)CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION

Stop in and ask one of Redbank Chevrolet’s knowledgeable sales professionals about their vehicles on display.

Call 814-275-6734 for more information.

Redbank Chevrolet is located at 500 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.

For more information, visit Redbank Chevrolet online at www.RedbankChevrolet.com.

“Stop in at Redbank Chevrolet … and if you don’t see us today, we’ll still be here tomorrow!”

Redbank Chevrolet bbb

(Photo above by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

