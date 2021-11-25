What Clarion County Residents Are Most Thankful For…

We asked our readers what they are most thankful for. Here are some of the responses:

Deborah Bowser – “I’m thankful and blessed for the family and friends ,faith and freedom that I have… Thankful for life lessons that have given me so many opportunities to live life to the fullest and thankful for forgiveness if I’ve made mistakes or hurt others.. Life is a precious gift and anyone on this journey has more to be thankful for than we can possibly mention so just saying I’m thankful, grateful and blessed… ❤️”

Camryn Yarger – “My little family 🤎🤎”

Mikayla Eve Scott – “I am thankful that even through this pandemic we have all realized who we love and care about the most. Some people may have had kids, and some may have lost family members, but through it all we still love and care about the people who need to be. I am thankful that everyone is thankful for everything they have even if the past year or so have been craziness.”

Michelle Miller – “I’m thankful for these turkeys 🥰”

Halie McIntyre – “I’m thankful for my little girl. This is her first thanksgiving 🦃❤️”

Lexie Guthrie – “So thankful for my loving husband and 2 beautiful kids!❤️😍”

Lola Burr Daly – “I am thankful to be alive and thankful to have God in my life. So blessed!”

Judy Quant – “I’m thankful for all of my girls.”

Maria Forrest Smathers – “These turkeys, in their homemade turkey shirts.😀”

Sara Ann – “So thankful for these two. For them, I feel I can handle anything life throws at me ❤️”

Woody Kahle – “I am thankful for my little girl – ‘Ivy Marie'”

