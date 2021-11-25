 

What Clarion County Residents Are Most Thankful For…

Thursday, November 25, 2021 @ 08:11 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

thankful3We asked our readers what they are most thankful for. Here are some of the responses:

Deborah Bowser – “I’m thankful and blessed for the family and friends ,faith and freedom that I have… Thankful for life lessons that have given me so many opportunities to live life to the fullest and thankful for forgiveness if I’ve made mistakes or hurt others.. Life is a precious gift and anyone on this journey has more to be thankful for than we can possibly mention so just saying I’m thankful, grateful and blessed… ❤️”

Camryn Yarger – “My little family 🤎🤎”

259361951_627143745395044_8129242662506160325_n

Mikayla Eve Scott – “I am thankful that even through this pandemic we have all realized who we love and care about the most. Some people may have had kids, and some may have lost family members, but through it all we still love and care about the people who need to be. I am thankful that everyone is thankful for everything they have even if the past year or so have been craziness.”

Michelle Miller – “I’m thankful for these turkeys 🥰”

260740124_3101964273413677_2215785527046221253_n

Halie McIntyre – “I’m thankful for my little girl. This is her first thanksgiving 🦃❤️”

Screenshot at Nov 25 09-57-32

Lexie Guthrie – “So thankful for my loving husband and 2 beautiful kids!❤️😍”

260726079_7118073598210100_3031213429359560892_n

Lola Burr Daly – “I am thankful to be alive and thankful to have God in my life. So blessed!”

Judy Quant – “I’m thankful for all of my girls.”

261036733_5097058200306376_3513675920693301682_n

Maria Forrest Smathers – “These turkeys, in their homemade turkey shirts.😀”

261021208_5225704820792656_4283972712728361054_n

Sara Ann – “So thankful for these two. For them, I feel I can handle anything life throws at me ❤️”

Screenshot at Nov 25 10-09-54

Woody Kahle – “I am thankful for my little girl – ‘Ivy Marie'”

260968469_10218509346945193_7666573853256637943_n

Let us know what you are thankful for and view more responses here.


