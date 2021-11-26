Area Man Dies Following Crash in Armstrong County

ARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – One person was killed in a November 24 collision in Madison Township.

According to Kittanning-based State Police, the accident happened around 12:48 p.m. on Wednesday, November 24, when 78-year-old Richard A. Roasa, of Templeton, was traveling north near 266 Madison Road, in Madison Township, Armstrong County, and, for an unknown reason, his 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage drifted into the left lane.

Joseph D. Fischer, 33, who was driving south on Madison Road in an unknown vehicle, attempted to move off the roadway to avoid a collision but ran out of room.

Police say Roasa’s vehicle sideswiped Fischer’s vehicle with its driver’s side front quarter panel.

Roasa’s vehicle came to a stop back in the right lane facing north, while Fischer pulled over to the side of the road. The Mitsubishi had disabling damage to its front bumper and front driver’s side quarter panel, while Fischer’s vehicle had minor damage to its driver’s side doors and the driver’s side rear flat tire.

The report notes that Roasa was aware and alert at the scene and was examined by medical personnel but refused treatment. After EMS cleared from the scene, the report says his condition worsened and EMS was called back.

Roasa, the report states, collapsed on the scene and was transported to Armstrong Center for Medicine and Health where he was pronounced dead.

Fischer, who is from Pittsburgh, was not injured, according to police.

PSP Kittanning released the above report on Friday, November 26, 2021.

