Dustin Morgan, 30, of Stoneboro passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021 at AHN Grove City.

Dustin was born in Chillicothe, OH on February 4, 1991 to David Morgan and Penny Walters Harvey.

In his free time Dustin enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed watching football and cheering for his favorite team, the Philadelphia Eagles. Most of all Dustin loved spending time with his children.

In addition to his parents, Dustin is survived by his children, Brody Morgan, Tevin Morgan, Briley Morgan, Serenity Morgan, Kambria Morgan, Braelynn Morgan and Calliana Morgan; a brother, Brandon Morgan; two sisters, Crystal Morgan and Erica Morgan and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

Dustin is preceded in death by his Grandma, Velma Walters; his sister, Tina Walters; his Grandpa, George Walters; and his Grandma, Phyllis Ward.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rose and Black Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 99 Franklin Street Stoneboro.

Arrangements will be private.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.RoseAndBlackFH.com.

