Mary Frances Welsh Shoup of Williamsburg, Clarion County, was born on November 8, 1946, in Oil City to the late Bob and Eula Harrison Welsh.

She departed this life, after a brief illness, on Tuesday, November 23rd at the Butler Memorial Hospital. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, and infant brother, Bobby.

Mary was a graduate of the Humboldt Institute. She held several jobs throughout her career, from airline gate agent to administrative assistant for Quaker State.

The position she valued most during her lifetime was that of matriarch to her family. She was a devoted wife for 46 wonderful years, a loving mother and was the proudest Grandmother.

She enjoyed nothing more than reading a good book, working in her flower garden and playing card games with her granddaughter, even if she sometimes got cheated in those games.

To her family, Mary was a beacon of light, shining brightly, providing direction through the darkness.

She also enjoyed shopping for antiques and flea markets. This allowed her to learn the history behind her discoveries.

Mary was skilled in the art of cross-stitch and would share her creations with others. This act of kindness allowed her to form new and foster old friendships. (These friendships were priceless to her.)

Mary leaves behind to cherish her memories her loving husband Merrill Shoup; her two sons: David Shoup of Erie and Robert (Casey) Shoup of Summerville; her granddaughter Sutton Shoup and grandson Christopher; her two sisters: Margie (Bob) Simon and Carolyn (Robert) Van Gallera, both of Georgia and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and relatives.

She will live on in our hearts and minds.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday, November 29, 2021, at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc, 430 Mendenhall Avenue, Knox.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 30, 2021, in the funeral home with Father Samuel Bungo officiating.

Interment will take place in the Emlenton Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given in Mary’s name to the Salvation Army online at give.salvationarmyusa.org or by mail to The Salvation Army Western PA Division, 700 North Bell Avenue, P.O. Box 742, Carnegie, PA 15106

Online condolences may be sent to Mary’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.