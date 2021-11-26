Melissa M. McMurray, 66, of Franklin, passed away at 7:50 P.M. on Monday, November 22, 2021 at UPMC Hamot from complications from COVID-19.

Born in Franklin on December 5, 1954, she was the daughter of the late Guy A. and Margie J. Shawgo Grill.

Melissa was a graduate of Franklin High School and worked in childcare at Child Development Centers for nearly 18 years.

She enjoyed cooking, crocheting and QVC shopping. Melissa enjoyed the outdoors with her late husband Terry and together they went fishing and hunting.

Melissa was a longtime Pittsburgh Pirates fan.

When her niece and nephews were growing up, Melissa was always there to provide childcare when needed.

On December 15, 1990 she married Terry W. McMurray and he preceded her in death on August 22, 2013.

Surviving is her brother, Larry Grill of Franklin; a niece, Shannon Morrow and her husband Michael of Franklin; three nephews, Joseph Grill and his wife Keirnan of Hermitage, Shaun Grill and his wife Erica of Titusville and Jason Grill and his girlfriend Katee of Franklin and 12 great nieces and nephews, Blakely, Grady, Madison, Maybrie, Emeline, Lewes, Callum, Maddock, Makenzee, Hailey, Derrick and Rylee.

Also surviving are her beloved dog, Abby and beloved cat, Archie.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband and three dogs Wally, Winnie, and Dillion.

At Melissa’s request, there will be no visitation.

A private celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 S Main St, Seneca, PA 16346 or to Precious Paws 720 Atlantic Ave. Franklin, PA 16323.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

