Police Investigating Rape of a Teen in Callensburg

CALLENSBURG BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State police are currently investigating a report of a rape of a teen in Callensburg.

Clarion-based State Police responded to a report of child abuse where a victim was assaulted by a known peer on Main Street in Callensburg Borough.

According to police, the incident is listed as rape by the opposite sex that occurred sometime between September 1, 2020, to September 30, 2020.

The victim is listed as a 15-year-old female from Venus.

No further details are available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

