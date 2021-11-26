Redbank Valley Takes On Northern Bedford in a Playoff Edition of Kerle Tire Game of the Week

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Kerle Tire Game of the Week continues on Friday night as Redbank Valley takes on Northern Bedford in the PIAA District 9 Class A Quarterfinals at Clarion University Memorial Stadium.

REDBANK VALLEY vs. NORTHERN BEDFORD (PIAA D9 Class A Quarterfinals)

About the game: Don’t let Northern Bedford County’s rough start to the season fool you.

Not all three-game losing streaks are created equal.

After opening the season with a 7-2 win (yes, that Scorigami is final), the Panthers suffered losses of 29-0, 27-0, and 56-7 to three Class 2A teams with a combined record this season of 29-5.

Read the full game preview here.

How to watch: The Kerle Tire Pregame Show will start at 6:15 p.m. with Mike Kalinowski and Bob “The Governor” Dunkle on the call. The game will kickoff at 7:00 p.m. The stream can be found at exploreClarion.com and D9Sports.com.

The following local sponsors have signed on to make Explore’s Kerle Tire Game of the Week possible:

ALL AMERICAN AWARDS & ENGRAVING

ALL SEASONS

BATTERY WAREHOUSE

BAUER TRUCK REPAIR

CARRIER INSURANCE

CLARION COUNTY COMMUNITY BANK

CLARION FORD

CLARION FOREST VNA

CLARION HOSPITAL

COLONY FACTORY CRAFTED HOMES

COUSIN BASILS

DUBROOK

ERIC SHICK AGENCY

FALLER’S FURNITURE

FUN BANK

GATESMAN AUTOBODY

HAGER PAVING

HEETER LUMBER

J&J FEEDS & NEEDS

J&J TRAILER SALES

JANNEY GROUP

KAHLE’S KITCHENS

KERLE TIRE COMPANY

LANDPRO

LAUREL EYE CLINIC

LUTON’S PLUMBING & HEATING

MARK GRAHAM INSURANCE SERVICES

MCMILLEN’S CARPET OUTLET

NEXT STEP THERAPY

OCHS LUMBER

PENN STATE DUBOIS

REDBANK CHEVROLET

RIVERHILL AUTOMOTIVE

SIMPLY SKIN MEDICAL SPA

SWEET BASIL

THE ALLEGHENY GRILLE

TIONESTA BUILDERS

UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS

WEST PARK REHAB

THE HASKELL HOUSE

ZACHERL MOTORS

NOLF CHRYSLER DODGE

BELL PLUMBING HEATING & A-C

ERIC SHICK INSURANCE AND FINANCIAL SERVICES

MOOSE LODGE 366 NEW BETHLEHEM

FERRINGER ENTERPRISES LLC – PREMIUM

LAW OFFICE OF MARK AARON

CHARVAL

BLOSE GENERATOR SERVICES

C&K HAULING

CENTRAL ELECTRIC

CLARION CHAMBER

BURFORD & HENRY

RUPP REAL ESTATE

REDBANK VALLEY OUTFITTERS

FARMERS OF MARBLE

DONNA OBERLANDER

PATRIOT WOOD PRODUCTS

HOSS’S LITTLE OUTHOUSES

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.