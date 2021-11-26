Redbank Valley Takes On Northern Bedford in a Playoff Edition of Kerle Tire Game of the Week
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Kerle Tire Game of the Week continues on Friday night as Redbank Valley takes on Northern Bedford in the PIAA District 9 Class A Quarterfinals at Clarion University Memorial Stadium.
REDBANK VALLEY vs. NORTHERN BEDFORD (PIAA D9 Class A Quarterfinals)
About the game: Don’t let Northern Bedford County’s rough start to the season fool you.
Not all three-game losing streaks are created equal.
After opening the season with a 7-2 win (yes, that Scorigami is final), the Panthers suffered losses of 29-0, 27-0, and 56-7 to three Class 2A teams with a combined record this season of 29-5.
Read the full game preview here.
How to watch: The Kerle Tire Pregame Show will start at 6:15 p.m. with Mike Kalinowski and Bob “The Governor” Dunkle on the call. The game will kickoff at 7:00 p.m. The stream can be found at exploreClarion.com and D9Sports.com.
