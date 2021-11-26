Rita A. Humphrey, 78, of Brookville, died Sunday, November 21, 2021 at McKinley Health Center.

Born at her family home in Marble on September 26, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Leonard and Edith Hoover Strickenberger.

A 1962 graduate of North Clarion High School, she went on to earn her B.S. in Biology, Earth and Space Science and a Masters in Education with a focus on Biology from Clarion State College.

During and for many years following her time at college, she was a member of Alpha Delta Kappa. She continued as a lifelong learner, taking post Master’s courses into the Fall of 1990.

On September 25, 1965 in Marble she married James L. Humphery. He survives.

Mrs. Humphrey retired in June 1999 from Brookville High School after 32 years of teaching Science to the areas youth.

She loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, bird watching, working outside and all things “SCIENCE”.

Rita will always be remembered as a kind, loving, beautiful soul by everyone who knew her.

Her survivors in addition to her husband, James, are her son, Lee (Ann) Humphrey; her daughter, Jill (Patrick Renninger) Humphrey; her brothers, Joseph and William Strickenberger; her sister, Marion Lutz; her 5 grandchildren, Zachery, Samantha, Kylie, Chloe and Brycen; her 3 great grandchildren, Rory, Riley and Emery; and her nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother in law, Albinus Lutz; and her sister in law, Grace Strickenberger.

Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA. has been entrusted with the final arrangement for Mrs. Humphrey.

There will be no services held at this time but “A Celebration of Life” will be scheduled and announced for a later date.

Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

