SPONSORED: Featured Local Jobs: Several Positions Available Through All Seasons Temporaries Inc.
All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.
Clarion School Secretary
Temporary Assignment
$12-$15/hour Non-Exempt
Qualified candidates must pass pre-employment screening and have clearances.
Duties (but not limited to):
– Maintain school calendar
– Coordinate special events
– Prepare Flyers for circulation
– Sort and distribute mail
– Order office supplies
– Filing
– Accept payments
– Assist with monitoring classrooms as needed
For more information, call 814-437-2148 or send your resume to [email protected]
Grinder
7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday – Friday
Potential for temporary to permanent employment.
Prior grinding experience required.
Potential growth into welding/fabrication.
Requirements:
- Ability to lift, bend, push, pull and stand during 8 hour shift
- Ability to read prints
- Must be detail oriented
- Must be reliable
- Must pass pre-employment screening
- Must follow all safety protocols
Paid weekly on ASTI payroll.
Call 814-437-2148 for more information.
Data Entry Clerk – Marienville, Pa.
$13/hr – Non-exempt
7:0 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday – Friday
Temporary assignment: 4-6 weeks
Requirements:
- Must have prior computer/data entry skills
- Must be detail oriented
- Must pass pre-employment screening
- Must be able to work independently
For more information, call 814-437-2148 or send your resume to [email protected]
Lumber Handlers – Endeavor, Pa.
$12/Hr. Non-Exempt
Temporary to permanent employment
6:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Weekly Pay.
Excellent benefits package after full-time hire probationary period has been met.
Requirements:
- Must be able to stand, kneel, bend, push, and pull during 8-hour shift
- Must be reliable
- Must have a high school diploma
Duties: (but not limited to):
- Sort, stack and count lumber
- Bundle lumber accordingly
- Properly run machines
- Ability to work with team members to complete duties
For more information, call 814-437-2148 or send your resume to [email protected]
Painter
$11/Hr. Non-Exempt
Will train on 1st shift 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for 90 days, then go to 2nd or 3rd shift
Potential for 90 days temp to perm.
Duties:
- Read work orders- analyze require paint operation
- Perform hand spray paint techniques overs a lengthy time span
- Paint in a flat, horizontal, vertical, down, or overhead position
- Be able to use a variety of hand tools
Requirements:
- Steel-toed shoes
- Push/pull 40 lbs.
- Bend, twist, and stand for long periods of time
- Pre-employment screening
For more information, call 814-437-2148 or send your resume to [email protected]
Stick Layers and Bin Tenders – Marienville
$13/hour – 1st and 2nd shifts available – Non-Exempt
Job Requirements:
- Ability to lift, bend, twist, and stand for duration shift
- Must pass pre-employment screening
- Must have steel-toed boots
- Must have general mathematical skills
- Must abide by all safety protocols
- Understand lockout protocols
- Must be able to work with a team
Duties (but not limited to):
- Stack and sort lumber in appropriate slots
- Count pieces in stacks
- Tag bundles
- Operate machines and make sure they do not jam
- Clean machines when they are down
- Maintain clean work spaces
For more information, call 814-437-2148 or send your resume to [email protected]
About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.
All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.
For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.
Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.