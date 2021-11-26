Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate Covered Cherry Cookies by Becky Greathouse

Who doesn’t love a good Christmas cookie?!

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter, softened

1 cup sugar



1 egg1 1/2 tsp. vanilla1 1/2 cups flour1 1/2 cup cocoa1/4 tsp. salt1/4 tsp. baking powder1/4 tsp. baking soda48 maraschino cherries, blotted dry

Frosting:

1 cup chocolate chips

1/2 cup sweetened, condensed milk

1 to 3 tsp. maraschino cherry juice

Directions

-In a mixing bowl, cream butter and sugar until fluffy. Beat in egg and vanilla. Combine dry ingredients and gradually add to creamed mixture (batter will be very firm). Shape into 48 balls, about 1-inch round, and place on ungreased cookie sheets. Push one cherry halfway into each ball.

-Bake at 350 degrees for 10-12 minutes. Cool on wire racks.

-For the frosting: Melt chocolate chips with milk in a small saucepan, over low heat, stirring constantly. Remove from heat and add cherry juice; stir until smooth. Spoon 1 tsp. frosting over each cherry.

