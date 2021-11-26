Patricia Ann Towne Emberg, 69, of Fryburg passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

Born on in December 3, 1951 she was the daughter of Raymond and Florence Holliday Towne

She was a 1969 graduate of Penn Hills High School and earned her bachelors of science in Rehabilitation Science in 1997.

She was a member of St. Michael Church in Fryburg and also attended the Marienville Senior Center at the MACA building.

Patricia worked for Clarion County MHMR as an intensive care councilor and briefly worked at SCI Forest in Marienville. She also served as a substitute at East Forest Schools.

She was an avid crafter and also enjoyed caring for her dog Oscar.

She is survived by her children: Tracey Moon and husband Peter of Marienville, Ryan Emberg of Brookville, and Erica Gilara and husband Mark of Fryburg. Grandchildren surviving include Thane and Paige Emberg; Grace and Colton Gilara; and Ian Moon. Brother Raymond Towne III and wife Kathryn of Westland MI.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Friends and family will be received on Monday, November 29, 2021 for 2 pm to 4 pm and 7 pm to 9 pm at Faller Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg.

Mass of a Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at St. Michael Church in Fryburg, with Rev. Michael Polinek, Pastor presiding.

Interment will be in the St. Michael Cemetery following the Mass.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.

