Police Investigates Forgery in Richland Township

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police investigated a forgery incident in Richland Township involving personal checks from a local bank.

According to police reports, three checks were forged:

– Fraudulent Check #136, Value $900

– Fraudulent Check #140, Value $1950



– Fraudulent Check #139, Value $1000

The victim is listed as a 66-year-old Emlenton man.

No further details are available at this time.

