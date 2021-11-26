Young Professionals: Olivia Keltz Finds Success As Marketing Specialist for Burns and Burns

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Even though Olivia Keltz is young and has had a short career, she does not lack in experience.

A native of Bradford, Olivia Keltz, now age 23, held four jobs at one time during her senior year at Clarion University, when she was triple majoring in business management, human resources management, and marketing, as well as minoring in data analytics.

“I started at the dean’s office,” she told exploreClarion.com. “That was my first job freshman year. Then, in my sophomore year, I got the marketing internship at Chartwells, so I did that for three years. Then, I also got a marketing internship in the summer between my junior and senior years at the Gold Eagle Inn which is now torn down.”

Olivia was then in her senior year at Clarion and had read in an email blast about an internship at Burns and Burns Insurance. Originally, she was not interested.

“My plan was not to stay in the Bradford or Clarion area. I wanted to go to Pittsburgh and do an internship in the city,” Olivia explained. “But, I decided to go with this job, and I’m really glad I did.”

Alexis Burns’ personality made the decision easier.

“I interviewed bright and early in the morning with Alexis Burns (Executive Vice President). Her personality was so bubbly, and it just made me want to work here,” said Olivia. “I called my mom right after the interview to let her know that I really hoped I got the job.”

Olivia graduated with her undergraduate degrees in 2020 and made arrangements to move from Bradford to Clarion full-time. Olivia also started the Master of Applied Data Analytics program at Clarion, obtaining that degree in May of this year.

“Even though I’m not a morning person, and I didn’t really need another job, I thought it would be a good opportunity,” she said. “I wasn’t interested in insurance, but I’m on the marketing side of things anyways. It turned out to be one of the best jobs I ever had.”

After a time as an intern, she was then offered a full-time job by Burns and Burns and became the insurance firm’s marketing specialist.

A usual day for Olivia begins by going to Starbucks for their pink drink. She explained she’ll go over all the sales data from Burns and Burns’ nine branches, and handle each branch’s advertising and marketing requests.

“I have to determine what we’re going to advertise in and be mindful of where our marketing budget is being spent,” she commented. “I also handle all marketing materials, so I do a lot of designing. I create all of our Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn posts and YouTube videos for our insurance and realty divisions. I’ll often design and mail direct flyers when we find a niche.

“I also work with Alexis on internal matters, such as newsletters, office events, parties, and morale-boosting activities.”

She said she designs Burns and Burns’ advertising to make insurance fun.

“Insurance has a very negative connotation,” Olivia stated. “Insurance is for when something bad happens. For my advertising, I don’t like to make anything scary or daunting, I try to put a fun and positive spin into insurance, and that’s how I market it.”

She stresses the low price point of Burns and Burns insurance and the personal connection customers have with their insurance agent.

“If Jim Campbell is your insurance agent, you’re going to be able to talk to him one-on-one. He’s going to be able to explain everything to you. You’ll never get a voice machine when you call in, you’ll always talk to a real person,” said Olivia.

Additionally, she employs her data analytics education to give Burns and Burns’ insurance agents concrete sales data.

“Most people hate numbers, but I really like them,” she said. “I feel most useful when I analyze all of our sales data. Producers have never gotten to see their production numbers before of what they’ve done in the past. Some people have been here 30 years, and they’ve never seen their hard, concrete numbers of all the sales they’re doing. I’m really thankful that B and B has expanded my position to include my master’s degree and want to explore their data.”

The office environment Olivia works in is well-suited to her tastes. She described herself as an old lady, whose hobbies are makeup and fashion, watching television with her long-time boyfriend Prince, and doing jigsaw puzzles.

“A lot of people don’t like the ‘office life’ in a cubicle, in front of a computer for most of the day,” she remarked. “I like that life. I love having a routine and knowing what I’m getting myself into.”

At Burns and Burns, Olivia has found a place she can grow her career.

“I do plan on staying here,” she said. “I see myself in Clarion, I really like it. I’ve thought about it a lot, and I don’t think I’d be as successful if I moved jobs to a corporation like I always wanted. I really thrive on one-on-one attention basically. Alexis and I are able to meet every single day and see what needs to get done.”

She is interested in getting her insurance license, not necessarily to sell insurance herself, but to learn more about the products she advertises.

She says she prefers a behind-the-scenes role, like her current job, though she admits she will have to learn about sales if she wants to advance her career.

As a young professional, Olivia finds she deals with pressure well and is content with her career so far.

“I always look at myself and worry I’m not doing enough, but in the grand scheme of things, I’m proud of myself for being able to live on my own and have a job that I love. I’m doing well for myself at a pretty young age,” she said.

Olivia gave two pieces of advice for others entering their professional careers.

First of all, she explained that time management is essential.

“It’s honestly the one thing I suggest everybody work on for themselves, It’s a huge key to success.

“My mother always showed my sister and me that we could do everything we wanted in life, as long as we figured out how to manage our time wisely. That’s why we were able to take dance classes, join clubs, be in marching band, and travel often throughout our childhood, and still manage school and friendships!

“I can’t thank my mom enough for showing me how to be determined and successful in life.”

Secondly, Olivia says to never turn down an opportunity, citing her own experience.

“I already had jobs. I didn’t need another one, but I decided to interview here, and it was one of the best decisions I ever made.”

