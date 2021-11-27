A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Scattered flurries before 1pm, then a chance of snow showers after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. West wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – Snow showers, mainly after 9pm. Low around 28. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Sunday – Snow showers likely, mainly after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 38. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. West wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. West wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – A chance of snow showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.

Wednesday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Friday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

