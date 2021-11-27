 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Saturday, November 27, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Scattered flurries before 1pm, then a chance of snow showers after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. West wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – Snow showers, mainly after 9pm. Low around 28. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Sunday – Snow showers likely, mainly after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 38. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. West wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. West wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – A chance of snow showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.

Wednesday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Friday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 30%.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.