Bonnie L. Rummel, 73, of Sligo, PA passed away on Nov. 25, 2021 at Clarion Hospital.

She was born on Jan. 25, 1948, in Sligo, PA, the daughter of Kenneth W. and Ruth L. (Simpson) Rummel.

Bonnie was a crew chief for Owen Illinois Glass Company, formerly known as Clarion Glass Plant, where she was employed for over 40 years before her retirement.

Bonnie enjoyed voicing her opinion on Facebook, reading, crafting and watching NASCAR.

She loved to try new recipes and use her family as the guinea pigs. She was always baking and cooking and became known for her jellies and applesauce. Her family will always remember her holiday “will-it” salad.

Bonnie loved her family unconditionally and being with her family, friends, and co-workers was her greatest joy. She never forgot a birthday and was always there for parties, her family was her everything.

Bonnie had a loving and giving heart. Her love was unconditional; she leaves a void in our hearts no one can replace.

Her memory will be cherished by her three sisters, Mary Elizabeth Hawk of Distant, Kathy S. Gilhousen and husband, Todd of Rimersburg and Sheri K. Shick and husband, Paul of Rimersburg; her nephews, Ken Hawk, Daniel Hawk, Matt Gilhousen and wife, Jenn, and Jeff Shick and fiancé, Amber; her nieces, Autumn Switzer and husband, Bob, Jodi Vasbinder and husband, Chuck, Angie Hawk, and Tara Rupert and husband, Dave; several great nieces and nephews; by many members of the Tom and Betty Johnson family and her beloved dog, Cubby.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Gary K. Rummel and Mark E. Rummel; brother-in-law, Edgar E. Hawk; and nephews, Adam K. Rummel and Josh A. Shay.

Relatives and friends will be received from 2 -4 and 6 – 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021 at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 758 Main Street, Rimersburg.

Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at the Bauer-Hills Funeral Home with Rev. Mark Deeter officiating.

Interment will be in Sligo Cemetery, Sligo, Pa.

Memorial contributions may be made in Bonnie’s honor to Southern Clarion Co. Ambulance Service, 10515 Route 68, Rimersburg, PA 16248 or to Clarion PAWS, 11348 Route 322, Shippenville PA 16254.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Bonnie's family, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.

