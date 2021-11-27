Carol L. Fair, 51, of Erie and formerly of West Freedom, Parker, Pa. passed away Wednesday morning (11-24-21) at Pleasant Ridge Manor in Girard after a year long battle with cancer.

Carol’s love was that of her family, fiancé, and her horses. She won many ribbons showing the horses for Rockdale Farm Percherons in Butler, PA.

You would be hard pressed to ever see Carol without a smile on her face. She lit up the room no matter where she was.

Born in Arizona, she was adopted by John E and Arlene B Fair.

Carol is survived by her fiancé Joe Altadonna and his children Alissa and Mateo. Her brother James L Fair and his wife Carolyn.

Carol also leaves behind many nieces and nephews along with great nieces and nephews, cousins and her aunts -Janis Neely of Beaver Falls, Patricia (James) Wolfe of Foxburg, and Lola Morgan of Emlenton as well as many friends and “horse” friends.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother Bryan “Barney” Fair, infant sister Cora Lynn Fair, nephew Jason Fair.

Per Carol’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services.

There will be a celebration of life in the spring of 2022.

Memorials may be made to the Erie County Hospice or the American Cancer Society.

