Criminal Charges Against Man Accused of Choking, Slapping Woman During Domestic Dispute Withdrawn

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Criminal charges against a Corsica man who was accused of choking and slapping a woman during a domestic dispute have been withdrawn.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 44-year-old Michael David Bish were withdrawn on Tuesday, November 23:

– Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 2

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

A summary count of harassment filed against Bish was moved to non-traffic court.

The charges stem from an incident that took place in Clarion Township in early November.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 11:56 p.m. on Thursday, November 11, Clarion-based State Police responded to a report of an active domestic incident at a residence on Moon Lane in Clarion Township.

The complaint indicates a known female victim told police she and Michael Bish were in a verbal argument that turned physical when Bish grabbed her by the throat, preventing her from breathing.

The victim reported that Bish then struck her in the face twice with an open hand and threw her to the ground. She told police she then fled to a neighbor’s apartment.

Bish fled the scene prior to police arrival, the complaint notes.

A preliminary hearing for this case has not yet been scheduled.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.