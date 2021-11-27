Joanne B. Bailey, 83, of Clarion, passed away on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at her home following an illness.

She was born on October 13, 1938 in Shippenville; daughter of the late Louis and Ruth Dolby Ferris.

Joanne married John Bailey, who preceded her in death.

She was a homemaker and was a member of the Clarion V.F.W.

Joanne enjoyed spending time with her family and spending weekends with her friends.

She is survived by her four sons, Harry Bailey of Clarion, James Bailey of Fisher, Johnny “Teet” Bailey of Clarion, and George Bailey of Corsica and nineteen grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Joanne is also survived by her siblings, Thomas Ferris of Turkey City, Gene Ferris and his wife, Nancy, of Knox, Marie Reedy of Fisher, La Rose Faulkner of Clarion, and Pete Ferris and his wife, Linda, of Strattanville.

In addition to her parents and husband; Joanne was preceded in death by her two children, Gerald Bailey and Tammy Perry; a grandson, Daniel Bailey; and two siblings, Peggy Ferris and John Ferris.

Family and friends will be received from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, November 29, 2021 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion where funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Colin Koch, pastor of the New Hope Church, presiding.

Interment will take place at Kahletown Cemetery in Sigel.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

