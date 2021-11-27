Paul A. McKinney, 63, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 at Butler Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Brookville, PA on April 15, 1958, the son of the late Max and Marie (Carrier) McKinney.

Paul graduated from Union High School and worked as a truck driver for over 40 years.

He was a member of the Sligo Fire Department, and was a former EMT and driver for the Clarion County Ambulance Service.

Paul had many trail cameras and enjoyed taking photos, especially of his horses. He loved spending time with his grandkids and attending their sporting events.

Surviving are his sons, Shane (Debra) McKinney of Clarion and Jason (Lauren) McKinney of Sligo and his grandchildren, Aniston, Tanner, and Jaxon; and his step-grandchildren, Mason, Giana and Adriana. Paul is also survived by his brothers, Merle (Judy) McKinney of Erie and Arnold (Cathy) McKinney of Rimersburg and his sisters, Thelma (Karl Dean) Stewart and Joyce (Tom) Kennedy, all of Rimersburg.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Mary Jane McKinney, whom he married on Sept. 26, 1980 and who passed away on Nov. 1, 2021; and his granddaughter, Taiya McKinney who passed away on Feb. 25, 2009.

Family and friends will be received from 7 – 9 p.m. PM on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, 758 Main St., Rimersburg.

Additional visitation will be from 12 p.m. until the time of funeral services at 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 at the funeral home, with Tim Shimmons officiating.

Interment will be Sligo Cemetery in Sligo, PA.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For anyone unable to attend services or wishing to send an online condolence to Paul’s family or view a video tribute, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.

