Ruth Dunkle, age 80, of New Bethlehem, passed away with her loving family by her side on Thanksgiving Day at Penn Highlands-DuBois.

Born May 24, 1941, she was the daughter of the late William C. Reesman and Mildred E. Montgomery Reesman.

She graduated from Dayton High School in the class of 1959.

Ruth married Joseph Warren Dunkle on April 18, 1964, and he preceded her in death on April 7, 1994.

She was a Christian by faith and a homemaker.

Ruth enjoyed reading, gardening, and in earlier years, helping on the family farm.

She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Survivors include four children: David W. (Mary Beth) Dunkle, Ruth E. (Jerry) Kespelher, Bob (Lora) Dunkle, all of New Bethlehem, and Judy (Anthony) Rosario-Adams of Fairmount City.

Ruth is also survived by eight grandchildren: Audrey (Braden), Kayla (Brad), Jessica, Joseph, Gabe, Jenna (Shane), Jared (Ashley) and Jeremy (Bailey), and three great grandchildren: Ava, Duncan and Blakely.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by seven siblings: John, William, Tom and four infants.

Family and friends will be received from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, November 27, 2021, at the Oakland Church of God, 122 Kohlersburg Road, Distant.

Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m., in the church, with Ruth’s son-in-law, Anthony Rosario-Adams, officiating over the services.

Interment will take place in the McCrea Furnace Cemetery in Armstrong County.

Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Ruth Dunkle to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 or online at stjude.org

Online condolences may be sent to Ruth’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service of New Bethlehem.

