Ruth E. Motter, 59, of Oil City, went home to be with her heavenly Father from Magees Womens Hospital after an extended illness on November 24, 2021.

Born September 14th, 1962, she was the daughter of Lewis E. and Rose M. McFadden Dillinger.

On November 17th, 1978, Ruth was married to Merle D. Motter, Jr., who survives.

A faithful Christian, Ruth attended nightly prayer and Sunday sermons on the Facebook page of Haven of Hope Worship Center of West Virginia. She also held her own daily worship sessions that she shared freely with all.

She enjoyed singing praises and playing them on her guitar with family.

Ruth was a strong prayer warrior and often put others needs above her own as she was so giving and nurturing.

Ruth proudly went by Wutannah Anoto on Facebook to celebrate her heritage with the name given to her by Native Americans that she met on her life’s journeys.

Ruth was preceded in death by her mother and father; her beloved sons Timothy and Daniel Motter who suffered from SIDS; and her beloved son-in-law, John Wood who also had an extended illness.

She is survived by her sisters, Lisa Perkins and husband Michael; Diann Harvey and husband Paul; and Martha Spencer and husband Tim; husband, Merle D. Motter Jr; daughters Dawn Shields and significant other Chris Howe; Tiffany Wood; and Jaime Luktisch and her spouse Pete Luktisch; and grandchildren, Jessica Wood and partner Jess Childers; Tristan Wood, Brianna Wood, Austin Shields, Samantha Shields, Ethan Lanning, Aliyah Lanning, Eli Lanning, and Miya Lanning; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Friends and family are welcome to attend a short ceremony to share memories, scripture, and a prayer and to say their last goodbyes at Heckathorn Cemetery on Monday November 29th, 2021, at 11:30 am.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Tiffany Wood via her PayPal to help with expenses. PayPal click send or Pay & Get Paid then search any of the following: Tiffany Wood or @mrsjjwood or [email protected]

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

