Say What?!: Missourians Win $3 Million Lottery Jackpot After Previously Winning $250,000

MISSOURI – A Missouri couple who previously collected a $250,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket said they were shocked when a recent ticket earned them a $3 million jackpot.

The Washington County residents told Missouri Lottery officials they were buying groceries from the Short Stop Convenience store in Potosi when they purchased a Big Riches scratch-off ticket.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.