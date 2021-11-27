Traci L. Lawson, 55, of Oil City, PA. , passed away on Thursday Nov. 25, 2021 at UPMC-Hamot in Erie.

Born Sept. 25, 1966 in Oil City, PA., she was the daughter of Richard & Jackie Weese Eaton.

She was a graduate of Oil City High School.

A homemaker, Traci had worked over the years at McNerney’s, Marvic Tavern and for Goodwill.

She loved spending time with her grandchildren and enjoyed “True Crime” documentaries.

She loved collecting and decorating her home with pigs.

She enjoyed traveling and was a wine enthusiast and enjoyed visiting many wineries and vineyards in several states.

She was married to Clarence L. “Dusty” Lawson on May 8, 2009 and he survives.

In addition to her parents Richard & Jackie Eaton of Seneca, she is survived by her children Deanndra Hale & her husband Joshua of Oil City, Alexandra Fox of Erie, Carly Yashinski & her husband Nathan of Seneca, Amanda Lawson of Trinity, FL anf Mallory O’Keefe of Burwick, ME; her grandchildren Natalie, Bradley, Nolan, Kelsey and Evelyn Hale, Nathan Yashinski Jr., Tyler Fiedelkorn and Liam & Bentley O’Keefe

She is also survived by one sister, Tammi Morton & her husband Chris of Oil City and by several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received on Monday in the Reinsel Funeral Home from 4:00-7:00 P.M.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday in the funeral Home at 10:00 A.M. with Rev. William Hopkins, Presiding.

Interment will follow in Shaw Farm Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Venango County Humane Society

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.