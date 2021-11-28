A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of snow showers before 7am, then a chance of snow showers after 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 34. West wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – Snow showers likely, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. West wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Monday – A slight chance of snow showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday – A chance of snow showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. West wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.

Wednesday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers before 8pm, then snow showers likely between 8pm and 2am, then rain and snow showers likely after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday – A chance of rain and snow showers before 8am, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night – A chance of rain showers before 11pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 11pm and 2am, then a chance of snow showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

