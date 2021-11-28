All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: James Mohney
James Mohney served our country in the United States Air Force.
Name: James Marlin Mohney
Born: March 21, 1939
Died: October 4, 2021
Hometown: Hawthorn, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Air Force
James proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1960 to 1964.
He also served the community through his memberships with the Hawthorn Church of the Nazarene and the Walter W. Craig Post # 354 of New Bethlehem American Legion, along with other community organizations.
Following his funeral service, the Walter W. Craig Post # 354 of New Bethlehem American Legion honored their fallen comrade.
He was laid to rest in the Hawthorn Cemetery.
Click here to view a full obituary.
