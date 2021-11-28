Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Slow Cooker Split Pea Soup

Just throw the ingredients in the slow cooker, turn it on, and dinner is ready to go!

Ingredients

1 package (16 ounces) dried green split peas, rinsed

2 cups cubed fully cooked ham



1 large onion, chopped1 cup julienned or chopped carrots3 garlic cloves, minced1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary, crushed1/2 teaspoon dried thyme1 carton (32 ounces) reduced-sodium chicken broth2 cups water

Directions

-In a 4- or 5-qt. slow cooker, combine all ingredients. Cover and cook on low 8-10 hours or until peas are tender.

-Freeze Option: Freeze cooled soup in freezer containers. To use, thaw overnight in the refrigerator. Heat through in a saucepan over medium heat, stirring occasionally.

