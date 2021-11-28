 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Slow Cooker Split Pea Soup

Sunday, November 28, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Just throw the ingredients in the slow cooker, turn it on, and dinner is ready to go!

Ingredients

1 package (16 ounces) dried green split peas, rinsed
2 cups cubed fully cooked ham

1 large onion, chopped
1 cup julienned or chopped carrots
3 garlic cloves, minced
1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary, crushed
1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
1 carton (32 ounces) reduced-sodium chicken broth
2 cups water

Directions

-In a 4- or 5-qt. slow cooker, combine all ingredients. Cover and cook on low 8-10 hours or until peas are tender.

-Freeze Option: Freeze cooled soup in freezer containers. To use, thaw overnight in the refrigerator. Heat through in a saucepan over medium heat, stirring occasionally.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.