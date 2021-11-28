Connie A. Eisenman, 55, of Fryburg passed away on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

Born on September 4, 1966 in Oil City she was the daughter of Walter and Mary Siegel Eisenman.

She was a 1984 graduate of North Clarion High School. Connie also earned her Bachelors of Science in Radiology at Clarion University.

Connie was a member of St. Michael Church in Fryburg.

Connie served as the office coordinator at Immaculate Conception School in Clarion. She enjoyed going to work everyday and the enrichment that her job and the children she watched over, provided for her life.

Outside of work Connie enjoyed spending time at the beach and reading a good book and spending time with her daughter.

She is survived by her parents, her daughter Jenn Kamerer of Fryburg and a brother Michael Eisenman and wife Leesa of Butler, brother-in-law Gerald Moyer of Erie. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

She was preceded in death by her sisters Brenda Eisenman and Diane Moyer.

Mass of a Christian burial will be celebrated at 2 pm on Saturday, December 4, 2021 in St. Michael Church with Rev. Michael Polinek pastor presiding.

Memorials in Connie’s honor may be made to Tri-County Animal Shelter.

