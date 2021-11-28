Hearing for Man Charged With Sending Harassing, Threatening Messages to Local Woman Set for Tuesday

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday for a Ford City man charged with sending harassing and threatening messages to a local woman in Redbank Township.

Court documents indicate 46-year-old James M. Guy, of Ford City, is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, November 30, on the following charges:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent to Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Harassment – Communicate Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3

He is currently free on $2,500.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an incident of harassment that was reported in September.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on September 5, a known female victim reported to the Clarion-based State Police that she was being harassed by her former boyfriend, James M. Guy.

The victim told police that she initiated a conversation with Guy on September 4 and asked if she could pick up her belongings. Guy then continued to message her on September 5 with the messages becoming threatening in nature, the complaint states.

When police reviewed the messages the victim received from Guy, they found the messages were harassing, lascivious, and threatening in nature, the complaint notes.

The charges were filed against Guy through Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on September 5.

