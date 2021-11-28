 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Redbank’s Brenden Shreckengost Named Hager Player of the Game

Sunday, November 28, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

261324315_4444349715614658_5976714815651303006_nRedbank Valley’s Brenden Shreckengost was named the Hager Paving Player of the Game on Friday.

Shreckengost rumbled for 137 yards on 20 carries, including the game-winning score in the fourth quarter of the Bulldogs 21-14 playoff win over Northern Bedford County. Shreckengost also scored on a 75-yard TD return.

Hager Paving, Inc. is a locally owned and operated paving contractor located in Strattanville, Clarion County, PA, serving residential, commercial industries and local municipalities throughout western Pennsylvania and surrounding states.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.