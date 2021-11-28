Redbank’s Brenden Shreckengost Named Hager Player of the Game

Redbank Valley’s Brenden Shreckengost was named the Hager Paving Player of the Game on Friday.

Shreckengost rumbled for 137 yards on 20 carries, including the game-winning score in the fourth quarter of the Bulldogs 21-14 playoff win over Northern Bedford County. Shreckengost also scored on a 75-yard TD return.

