Roger Eugene “Bub” Raybuck, age 62, of West Hickory, PA, unexpectedly passed away on November 25th 2021 at the Titusville Area Hospital, Titusville, PA.

Roger was born September 8, 1959 in Warren, PA., son of the late Harry “Beryl” and Martha “Sis” (Hunter) Raybuck.

He is affectionately known as Uncle Bub, a name given to him by his oldest nephew Christopher Barnes, as a child.

He loved riding around with Chris looking for wildlife, hunting, gun raffles, boar pig hunting trip out west, concerts and having a few drinks together.

He enjoyed taking his nephews and nieces to fish farms, petting zoos, spending time with his dog Jake, calling his Aunt Eileen, and taking family shopping with him on his weekly shopping and grocery trips.

Bub graduated from West Forest High School in 1978 and worked for the Endeavor Lumber Company for 38 years retiring in 2016.

Roger is survived by his sister Rhonda L. Barnes and her husband Larry of Endeavor, PA. Two nephews, Jesse Barnes, and Christopher Barnes and his wife Eileen: all of Endeavor. Two great nieces, Makinsey Worley of Titusville, and Jazmine Barnes of Endeavor. Two great nephews, Justin Barnes of Titusville, Braydon Barnes of Endeavor. As well as a great-great niece Ellie Gray of Titusville.

Along with his parents Beryl and Sis, he is welcomed in heaven by one brother, Beryl Orson Raybuck, and one sister, Ellen Ann Raybuck.

“Call it a clan, call it a network, call it a tribe, call it a family: Whatever you call it, whoever you are, you need one.”— Jane Howard.

This quote was chosen for Bub because in every way he was part of our routines, and growing up he loved spending time with every one of the members of his family. He was the true meaning of unconditional love.

There will be no public visitation, a private service will be held by the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta, PA.

Online condolences can be found at www.wimerfuneralhome.com.

