Say What?!: Iowa Man Collects Two $75,000 Lottery Prizes After Previously Winning $200,000

IOWA – An Iowa man collected two $75,000.00 lottery prizes from a single Pick 4 drawing after collecting $200,000.00 worth of prizes in 2014.

Wiley Tuley, of Cedar Rapids, told Iowa Lottery officials he purchased multiple plays of differing amounts involving different types of bets for the Oct. 6 Pick 4 drawing when he visited the Kwik Star store in Cedar Rapids.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.