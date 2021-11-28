SPONSORED: Clear Your Calendar for Brunch With Santa at Wanango!
Wanango Country Club is hosting Brunch with Santa on two Sundays in December!
Bring your elves to Wanango Country Club on Sunday, December 5th, or Sunday, December 12th, for the chance to have Brunch with Santa!
Both dates will have seatings from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The last seating will be at 2:00 p.m.
The brunch buffet will include the following:
– Bacon
– Sausage
– Fresh Fruit
– Eggs Benedict
– Waffle Station
– Scrambled Eggs
– Honey Glazed Ham
– Home-fried Potatoes
– Sausage Gravy & Biscuits
– Carving Station: Prime Rib
– Assorted Salads, Bagels, Muffins, Scones, Danishes, & Desserts
Brunch costs $32.00 for adults, $12.00 for children (ages 4-12), and is FREE for ages 3 and younger. Tax and gratuity are not included.
Each elf age 12 and under will receive a special gift from Santa!
Reservations are REQUIRED for this event. Call 814-676-8133 and select option #3.
When making a reservation, please leave a message and include your elves’ genders & ages, preferred date & seating time, guest count, & phone number.
Reservations for Brunch with Santa can also be emailed to [email protected]
This event is open to the public.
