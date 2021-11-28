SPONSORED: The Korner Restaurant Is Offering Stuffed Chicken Breast Today, Daily Specials Throughout the Week, Dine-In and Take-Out
RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Korner Restaurant is offering Stuffed Chicken Breast as their special on Sunday, November 28. There are also daily specials and homemade soup throughout the week!
The Korner Restaurant is open for dine-in. Take out is always available!
The daily specials are as follows:
- Sunday, November 28 – Stuffed Chicken Breast
- Monday, November 29 – Chili Dogs, Hamburger Steak, Deer Slayer Burger
- Tuesday, November 30 – Chicken Salad Croissant, Liver & Onions or Brown Beef Gravy Over Mashed Potatoes
- Wednesday, December 1 – Chicken Stir Fry, 4 Piece Chicken Dinner, Fish Sandwich
- Thursday, December 2 – Spaghetti, Lasagna, Chicken Parmesan
- Friday, December 3 – Fish
- Saturday, December 4 – Cook’s Choice
- Sunday, December 5 – Stuffed Pork Chops
The menu is subject to change.
The Korner Restaurant’s tasty appetizers and snacks are on the menu every day.
- Fried Mushrooms or Cauliflower
- Cheese Sticks
- Pizza Logs
- Hot Cheese Balls
- Jalapeno Poppers
- Mini Tacos
- Zucchini Sticks
- Cheese Curds
Be sure to leave room for their fresh pies and desserts!
Check the Korner Restaurant’s Facebook Page for other specials and their menu.
Quarts of soup are available for $5.00.
Call in your to-go orders at 814-473-8250.
Individuals can also place an order at the ice cream window.
The Korner Restaurant is open:
Monday through Saturday: 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Sunday: 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Don’t forget about dessert!
Fresh Homemade pies and desserts are baked daily. You can even get pies to-go! Call to order; please call the day before you need the pie.
Korner Restaurant is located at 626 Lawsonham Road, Rimersburg, PA 16248.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.