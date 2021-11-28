Two Brothers Face Charges Following Domestic Incident in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Criminal charges have been filed against two brothers who were involved in a domestic incident that occurred in Summerville in September.

Court documents indicate the Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 33-year-old Andrew James Birch and 30-year-old Jared Kenneth Birch, both of Summerville.

According to a criminal complaint, around 2:37 p.m. on September 7, Trooper Ramsden was dispatched to the lobby of PSP Punxsutawney to speak to a known woman regarding a domestic incident that took place at a residence on Heathville Ohl Road, in Summerville, Beaver Township, Jefferson County.

The known woman reported that during the incident, Jared Birch picked up rocks and threw them at the driver’s side of a vehicle owned by Andrew Birch.

On September 10, Trooper Ramsden spoke to Jared Birch about the incident. Jared Birch indicated that his brother, Andrew Birch, called him after the incident and asked what had happened to his car.

During the interview with Jared Birch, it was learned that A. Birch told him he would have to pay the cost of fixing the vehicle or he “was going to go to jail.” J. Birch stated that A. Birch went on to say he would be home on September 14 and was going to “kick his (expletive)” and “shoot him” because he is “done with him,” according to the complaint.

Charges against both individuals were filed through Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office.

Jared Birch faces the following charges:

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Andrew Birch faces the following charge:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

Preliminary hearings are scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on Friday, December 3, with Judge Bazylak presiding.

