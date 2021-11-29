A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Snow showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. West wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – A chance of snow showers before 8pm, then snow showers likely after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tuesday – Snow showers likely, mainly before 8am. Cloudy, with a high near 39. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday – A slight chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – Rain and snow showers likely, becoming all rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday – Showers likely, mainly before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – A chance of rain showers before 9pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 41.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.