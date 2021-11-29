 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Monday, November 29, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Snow showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. West wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – A chance of snow showers before 8pm, then snow showers likely after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tuesday – Snow showers likely, mainly before 8am. Cloudy, with a high near 39. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday – A slight chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – Rain and snow showers likely, becoming all rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday – Showers likely, mainly before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – A chance of rain showers before 9pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 41.


