Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Bravo
Monday, November 29, 2021 @ 12:11 AM
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week sponsored by the Clarion Federal Credit Union: Bravo.
Bravo is an adult female Labrador Retriever mix.
She is house-trained, spayed, and vaccinations are up-to-date.
She came to the rescue center as a stray.
According to Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, Bravo is friendly.
For more information on Bravo, or to schedule an appointment to visit her, visit Tri-County Animal Rescue Center website here, call 814-918-2032, or email [email protected]
Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Clarion Federal Credit Union. Visit Clarion Federal Credit Union at www.clarionfcu.org for more information.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.