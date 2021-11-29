Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Pecan Pie Cookies by Mary Gabler

Mary Gabler sure knows how to bake!

Ingredients

Cookie:

1 cup firmly packed brown sugar



3/4 cup butter, softened1 large egg1 tsp. vanilla2 cups flour1 tsp. baking powder

Filling:

1 cup chopped pecans

1/2 cup firmly packed brown sugar

1/4 cup heavy whipping cream

1 tsp. vanilla

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

-Combine all cookie ingredients except flour and baking powder in a bowl. Beat at medium speed until creamy. Add flour and baking powder; beat at low speed until well mixed.

-Shape dough into 11/4-inch balls. Place two inches apart onto ungreased cookie sheets. Make an indentation in each cookie with your thumb to hollow out slightly. Press lightly because if the hole becomes too deep, the filling cooks through and falls out the bottom.

-Combine all filling ingredients in a bowl; fill each cookie with 1 rounded teaspoon filling. Bake 8-12 minutes or until lightly brown. Cool 2 minutes on cookie sheets; remove to cooling rack.

-Note: The filling is almost enough for 2 batches of cookies. One batch of small scoops makes approximately 2 1/2 dozen while a double batch makes about 6 dozen.

