Clarion University Women’s Basketball: Golden Eagles Fall in Exhibition at St. Bonaventure

OLEAN, N.Y. – The Golden Eagle women’s basketball team took it to their Division I opponent in the first quarter of action, but Clarion ultimately fell to St. Bonaventure by an 81-49 score at the Reilly Center in an exhibition on Sunday afternoon.

Clarion (1-4) led the Bonnies after 10 minutes of play but St. Bonaventure took the lead in the second quarter and held it the rest of the way.

It was an exciting start to the game as Clarion scored two of the first three baskets, with Cory Santoro and Sierra Bermudez hitting jumpers – the latter a three-pointer – to start the action. What was more impressive early on was a comeback from a modest 11-6 deficit, with Clarion closing the first quarter on an 11-2 run. Jada Smith started the rally with a layup at the 3:16 mark, and Charjae Brock added a jumper less than a minute later to cut it to four points.

Olivia Boocks scored the next five points for Clarion, making a layup to pull the Golden Eagles to within 13-11, followed by a go-ahead three-pointer at the 1:20 mark of the quarter. Bermudez scored on a layup with 54 seconds remaining in the first, prompting St. Bonaventure to burn a timeout to right the ship. Brock carried that advantage into the second quarter, scoring on the first possession of the period to make it an 18-13 lead.

The Bonnies rallied from there, tying the score at 18 on a three-pointer by Tori Harris and taking the lead on a second trey from Harris at the 7:46 mark. The lead gradually expanded into double-digits by halftime, with St. Bonaventure leading 42-29 entering the locker room. The advantage topped 20 points by the end of the third quarter and finished at 32 points as the Bonnies took the win.

Bermudez scored a team-high 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting, including a 3-of-4 afternoon from three-point range. Boocks notched 11 points in a team-high 31 minutes of action, going 5-of-10 from the field. Jada Smith finished with six points and tied the game-high with 10 rebounds.

