Colleen I. Gonzales, 94, of Reno, PA., fell into the arms of her loving husband Paul Saturday Nov. 27, 2021 at UPMC-N/W in Seneca after an extended illness.

Born Feb. 19, 1927 in Franklin, PA., she was the daughter of the late Sim & Mary Corbett Phillips.

She attended Rocky Grove High School.

Colleen was married in St. Patrick’s Rectory on March 12, 1949 by the Rev. Joseph Grode to Paul J. Gonzales and he preceded her in death on June 23, 2011.

Mrs. Gonzales had worked at the Oil City Hospital, as a housekeeper for Wenango Country Club for many years and had also worked as private duty caretaker.

She worked well into her eighties.

She was a member of St. Stephen’s Church, part of St. Joseph Parish.

She enjoyed rollerskating, dancing, writing letters to friends and family and enjoyed reading Amish books.

She also enjoyed word searches and playing 500 rummy.

Colleen will be deeply missed by her daughter and caregiver Lisa as well as the entire family.

Mrs. Gonzales is survived by her son, Greg Gonzales of Oil City, a daughter, Lisa Hood of Reno, a daughter in law, Bernie Gonzales, and the following grandchildren; Jeffrey Gonzales & his wife Kelly, Crystal Dilley and her husband Charles, Jason Gonzales & his wife Stephanie, Theresa Strong, Nathan Gonzales, Jeremy Hood, Torry Gonzales and Travis Gonzales, and the following great grandchildren; Cameron Whitling, Andrew Gonzales, Kenall L. Hood, Blake Alexander, Eric Dilley, Abby Gonzales, Hunter Gonzales, Hailey Gonzales, Noah Gonzales and Dylan Gonzales, Landon Dilley and Grayson Gonzales.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter Denise Ann Gonzales, and sons Timothy Gonzales, Juan Gonzales and Dave Gonzales , daughter in law Kathleen Gonzales and by two brothers James Phillips and Richard Phillips and by a half brother.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and from 7-9 P.M..Tuesday in the Reinsel funeral Home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday in St. Joseph Church.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Church or to a charity of ones choice.

